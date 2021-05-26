ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.60

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.60 and traded as high as $16.00. ESSA Bancorp shares last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 24,673 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61. The stock has a market cap of $166.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.51.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.53%.

In other ESSA Bancorp news, EVP Peter A. Gray purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $30,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 55,220 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $553,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 12,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

