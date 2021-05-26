Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.11

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.11 and traded as high as $7.18. Riverview Bancorp shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 45,308 shares.

RVSB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Riverview Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $155.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.12.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 7.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 53.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

