Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.70

Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.70 and traded as high as $14.50. Century Casinos shares last traded at $14.06, with a volume of 250,503 shares changing hands.

CNTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Century Casinos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $424.71 million, a PE ratio of -106.08 and a beta of 3.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average is $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $72.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. Analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 49.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

