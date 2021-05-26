TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.25

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.25 and traded as high as $26.84. TrueBlue shares last traded at $26.75, with a volume of 110,628 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on TBI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueBlue currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The company has a market cap of $953.82 million, a PE ratio of 58.58 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.31.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $458.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,249.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,056 shares of company stock worth $2,245,804. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TrueBlue by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in TrueBlue by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in TrueBlue by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in TrueBlue by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

