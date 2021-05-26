keyTango Tops 1-Day Volume of $85,348.00 (TANGO)

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last seven days, keyTango has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. keyTango has a total market capitalization of $641,988.19 and $85,348.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last day. One keyTango coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000564 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get keyTango alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00078727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00018614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.76 or 0.00955767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,779.32 or 0.09742490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00091397 BTC.

keyTango Profile

keyTango is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,872 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

keyTango Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as keyTango directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade keyTango should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy keyTango using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for keyTango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for keyTango and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.