BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Up 2,500.0% in May

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 2,500.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of EGF stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,693. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 111.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 206,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 26,402 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

