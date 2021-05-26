Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, an increase of 4,495.7% from the April 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTHRF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.44. 45,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,820. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51. Pantheon Resources has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $5.21.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

