Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCCMF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCCMF) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 3,500.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
RCCMF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. 10,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,333. Nippon Dragon Resources has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.
Nippon Dragon Resources Company Profile
