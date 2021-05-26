Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCCMF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCCMF) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 3,500.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

RCCMF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. 10,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,333. Nippon Dragon Resources has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.

Nippon Dragon Resources Company Profile

Nippon Dragon Resources Inc engages in exploration of precious metals in Canada. It holds interest in the Rocmec 1 gold property located in Dasserat Township, Quebec. The company also holds interests in the Courville-Maruska project, which consists of 20 mining claims covering an area of approximately 800 hectares located in the Courville Township; and the Denain project which consists of 24 mining titles located in Val d'Or, Quebec.

