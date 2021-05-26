Short Interest in GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) Grows By 3,333.3%

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, an increase of 3,333.3% from the April 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,289,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTEH remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 96,744,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,070,969. GenTech has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

Get GenTech alerts:

About GenTech

GenTech Holdings, Inc operates a chain of hemp centric coffee shop retail spaces under the Healthy Leaf brand name. The company offers CBD-infused chocolates, skin creams, artisan teas, artisan coffee, wellness snack bars, and pet treats through its retail spaces. It also provides holistic education and classes.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for GenTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.