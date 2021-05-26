Deeper Network Price Down 8.7% This Week (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. In the last week, Deeper Network has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular exchanges. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $50.06 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00060910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.54 or 0.00352678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.40 or 0.00187021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004081 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.53 or 0.00830531 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00031893 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,168,082 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DPRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.