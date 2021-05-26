Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

CSCO stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,273,881. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $54.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

