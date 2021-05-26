Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.600-1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $25 billion-$26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.68 billion.Flex also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to 0.340-0.400 EPS.

Shares of FLEX stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.02. 115,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,130,193. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average is $17.82. Flex has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $20.04.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Flex’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flex will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cross Research raised shares of Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.63.

In related news, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,152,479.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,026,728.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

