First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Bought by Holloway Wealth Management LLC

Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 849.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,963 shares during the quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,207,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,274 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,334,000 after buying an additional 975,176 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,627,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,976,000 after buying an additional 972,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,104,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,096,000 after buying an additional 922,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 40,563.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 665,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,167,000 after acquiring an additional 664,026 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.36. 8,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,963. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $55.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average of $54.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

