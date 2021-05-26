Holloway Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 74.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 2.8% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.3% in the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $556,000. Apriem Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $17,215,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 44.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.44.

NYSE:LMT traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $383.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,958. The company has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $417.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $385.43 and its 200-day moving average is $359.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

