FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,535 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in FedEx by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,255,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in FedEx by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in FedEx by 2,928.2% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 40,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.04.

In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,426.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 in the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,690. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.92. The firm has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $121.94 and a 52 week high of $317.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

