Advisory Alpha LLC Has $154,000 Position in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Macatawa Bank were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Macatawa Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Macatawa Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 175.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 23,180 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 231.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 40,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCBC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.54. 211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.02. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

