Advisory Alpha LLC Has $2.80 Million Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. National Storage Affiliates Trust accounts for approximately 0.5% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,428 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Shares of NSA stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $45.71. 11,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,776. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.85 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average of $38.61. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.87%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

