Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Short Interest Down 93.5% in May

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the April 29th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi stock remained flat at $$1.66 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

TRKNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

TÃ¼rk TelekomÃ¼nikasyon Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services in Turkey. It offers mobile, internet, phone and TV products and services under TÃ¼rk Telekom brand name. The company also provides PSTN and wholesale broadband services; retail internet services, IPTV, satellite TV, Web TV, mobile TV, and smart TV services; IT solutions; convergence technologies; online education software; project development and corporate venture capital services; and wholesale data and capacity services.

