Beck Bode LLC Invests $13.64 Million in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 508,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,639,000. The AES comprises about 4.2% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AES. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of The AES by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 171,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 66,983 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in The AES by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 171,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in The AES by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 513,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The AES stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.49. 109,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,713,687. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average is $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of -68.48, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

AES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

