Brokerages Set GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) PT at $40.67

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GMS from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In other GMS news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $369,231.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 46,210 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,034,626.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 321,010 shares of company stock worth $12,690,962. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of GMS by 1,411.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GMS traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,687. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.90 and a beta of 2.11. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $751.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.42 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GMS will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

