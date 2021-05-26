Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,050 VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFA. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,011,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 22,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFA traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.64. 610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,991. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th.

