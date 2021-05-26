CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of CureVac stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.20. The company had a trading volume of 19,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.61. CureVac has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $151.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.11 and its 200-day moving average is $98.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CureVac by 8.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,370,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,308,000 after buying an additional 102,290 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CureVac during the first quarter worth approximately $13,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CureVac by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CureVac during the first quarter worth approximately $11,861,000. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in CureVac during the first quarter worth approximately $10,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

