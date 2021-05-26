Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Buys New Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 395 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,647,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total value of $7,758,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total value of $6,965,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,410 shares of company stock valued at $25,903,674 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

MSTR stock traded up $14.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $484.20. 18,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,026. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $617.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $562.50. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $113.55 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSTR. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “market outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.00.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

