Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,063.33 ($40.02).

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,350 ($43.77) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American stock traded down GBX 17.87 ($0.23) on Friday, reaching GBX 3,065.13 ($40.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,767,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of £41.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,168.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,731.47. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 1,623 ($21.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is 0.64%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,734 ($35.72) per share, for a total transaction of £13,943.40 ($18,217.14). Also, insider Stephen Pearce sold 65,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,962 ($38.70), for a total value of £1,947,396.52 ($2,544,286.02). Insiders acquired 524 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,078 over the last 90 days.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.