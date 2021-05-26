OptionRoom (ROOM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.33 Million

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 26th. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001342 BTC on exchanges. OptionRoom has a market cap of $6.33 million and approximately $160,362.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00061002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.61 or 0.00361339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.39 or 0.00187355 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004085 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $325.23 or 0.00841753 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00031861 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

