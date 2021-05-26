CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million-$280 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $260.92 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of CareDx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.43.

NASDAQ CDNA traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.81. 20,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,847. CareDx has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $99.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -277.78 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.83 and its 200-day moving average is $72.85.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $668,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,874.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $914,656.80. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,768. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

