DREP Price Down 31.3% Over Last Week (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. DREP has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP coin can currently be bought for $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00078680 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00018469 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $368.86 or 0.00954686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.50 or 0.09730365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00091504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP (DREP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

