Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Schaeffler (SHA)

Schaeffler (FRA: SHA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/25/2021 – Schaeffler was given a new €6.50 ($7.65) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Schaeffler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/14/2021 – Schaeffler was given a new €9.00 ($10.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Schaeffler was given a new €8.50 ($10.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Schaeffler was given a new €6.60 ($7.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Schaeffler was given a new €8.00 ($9.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Schaeffler was given a new €9.00 ($10.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Schaeffler was given a new €7.50 ($8.82) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Schaeffler was given a new €8.50 ($10.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Schaeffler was given a new €8.80 ($10.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Schaeffler was given a new €8.00 ($9.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Schaeffler was given a new €9.00 ($10.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Schaeffler was given a new €6.60 ($7.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Schaeffler was given a new €8.00 ($9.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Schaeffler was given a new €8.80 ($10.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Schaeffler was given a new €9.00 ($10.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRA SHA traded up €0.19 ($0.22) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €7.50 ($8.82). 1,161,400 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.95. Schaeffler AG has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

