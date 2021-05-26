$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.15 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FREE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whole Earth Brands stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.06. 2,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.04. Whole Earth Brands has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

