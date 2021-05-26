Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 6,843 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $32,000.

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $94.26. The company had a trading volume of 100,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,592. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.77 and its 200-day moving average is $95.22. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

