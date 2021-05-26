Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 1.7% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.09.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.17. 252,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,572,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $87.68 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

