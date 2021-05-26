SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 443,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,482 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned 0.32% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $19,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 56,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 12,918 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 113,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,080,000.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.92. The company had a trading volume of 27,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,706. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day moving average is $43.52. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

