Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) is Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s 3rd Largest Position

Robert Wood Johnson Foundation lessened its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 970,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,988,347 shares during the quarter. Royalty Pharma makes up 21.6% of Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $4,231,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. 37.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.01. 16,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion and a PE ratio of 25.14. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $56.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average is $44.95.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Henry A. Fernandez bought 25,700 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,531.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,029.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,694,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,198 shares of company stock worth $15,556,801 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.89.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

