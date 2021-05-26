EPG Wealth Management LLC Sells 411 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

EPG Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JHMM. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 59,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JHMM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.34. 994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,502. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.36. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $52.43.

