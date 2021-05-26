EPG Wealth Management LLC Sells 73 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

EPG Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.2% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 193,827 shares of company stock worth $50,375,810 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,749,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $140.02 and a one year high of $309.14. The firm has a market cap of $306.64 billion, a PE ratio of 59.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

