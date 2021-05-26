EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

PG stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,337,934. The company has a market cap of $338.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $111.68 and a 12 month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,234,703 shares of company stock valued at $300,997,293. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

