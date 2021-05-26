Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Trading 3.4% Higher

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) traded up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.54. 6,208 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 4,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06.

About Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF)

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (Hong Kong stock code: 823), managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is a leading retail-focused REIT in the world and Asia's largest REIT in terms of market capitalisation. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors and is a Hang Seng Index constituent stock.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Link Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Link Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.