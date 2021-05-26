Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Trading Down 2.7%

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)’s share price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $326.00 and last traded at $335.80. Approximately 546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $345.00.

RHHVF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $333.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.35.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

