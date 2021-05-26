Jonathan Ross Goodman Acquires 2,400 Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Director Jonathan Ross Goodman bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 502,361 shares in the company, valued at C$2,637,395.25.

TSE GUD traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$5.23. 307,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,915. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.37. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.88 and a 1 year high of C$7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of C$659.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$55.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$47.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.1696915 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GUD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$6.75 to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bloom Burton raised Knight Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Knight Therapeutics to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Knight Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.88.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

