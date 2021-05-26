Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY)’s share price rose 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 170,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 262,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.07.

About Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.