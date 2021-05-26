UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading 10.3% Higher

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) shot up 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.75 and last traded at $21.72. 381,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 9,339,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TIGR. CICC Research began coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.60 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UP Fintech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.26 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.85.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.24 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TIGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in UP Fintech by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

