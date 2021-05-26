Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) Short Interest Up 760.0% in May

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 760.0% from the April 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BFRA stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $6.75. 610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,697. Biofrontera has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $191.42 million, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 43.10% and a negative return on equity of 133.84%. The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biofrontera in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biofrontera in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biofrontera in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biofrontera in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Biofrontera by 1,570.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 73,349 shares in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of lesion-directed and field-directed actinic keratosis.

