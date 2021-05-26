Cyanotech Co. (NASDAQ:CYAN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cyanotech Co. (NASDAQ:CYAN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the April 29th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Cyanotech news, VP Glenn Jensen sold 7,486 shares of Cyanotech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $28,970.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,228.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer M. Johansen sold 8,000 shares of Cyanotech stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,037.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyanotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyanotech Co. (NASDAQ:CYAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.26% of Cyanotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

CYAN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,461. Cyanotech has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25.

About Cyanotech

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition markets worldwide. The company's products include BioAstin Hawaiian Astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the body's natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health; and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids.

