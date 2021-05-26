Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Short Interest Update

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 517,900 shares, an increase of 738.0% from the April 29th total of 61,800 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

GPP traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $12.25. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,635. The firm has a market cap of $284.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.78. Green Plains Partners has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.31.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 87.52% and a net margin of 49.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. No Street GP LP increased its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,045,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,194,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 19.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after acquiring an additional 204,215 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,203 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,696,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 128.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 143,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 31 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 44 acres of land; and six fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

