Arlington Capital Management Inc. Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK) by 77.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,715 shares during the quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned 1.82% of Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,561 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CRAK traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.29. 4,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,632. Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $30.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73.

