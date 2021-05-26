Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,385,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares during the period. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $58.43. The stock had a trading volume of 515,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,629,045. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $247.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

