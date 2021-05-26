CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Cut by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,611,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 70,152 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $271,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,229,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $114.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.63. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

