Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Lowered by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.35.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CAT traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $237.08. 38,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,194,389. The company has a market capitalization of $129.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.24 and its 200 day moving average is $205.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.98 and a 52 week high of $245.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

