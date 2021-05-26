The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,255 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 164.2% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Appleton Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $423,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.0% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 60,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,113,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $176.79. 51,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,641,669. The company has a market cap of $321.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.99.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

