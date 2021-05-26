Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $197.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will post $197.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $197.50 million and the highest is $198.40 million. SmileDirectClub posted sales of $107.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year sales of $828.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $825.80 million to $832.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director William H. Frist acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at $503,007.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 285.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,791 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,697,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after purchasing an additional 321,439 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,963,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 125.5% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 181,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 100,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SDC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.99. The company had a trading volume of 191,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,482. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $11.12.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

